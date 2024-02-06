Kevin Stadler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Stadler has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Stadler has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished -4 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Stadler has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Stadler is averaging -2.415 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.