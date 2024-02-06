Kevin Stadler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Stadler will compete in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 76th-place finish in Southampton, Bermuda at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over the last two times Stadler has played the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Stadler missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2021.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Stadler's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stadler has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Stadler has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished -4 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Stadler has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stadler is averaging -2.415 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stadler is averaging -4.274 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stadler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.9
|286.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.39%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.70
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.33%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stadler's Best Finishes
- Stadler, who played eight tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Stadler's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -3 and finished 54th.
- Stadler collected 4 points last season, placing 245th in the FedExCup standings.
Stadler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.274
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stadler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|70-71-72-72
|-3
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|65-72-69-74
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stadler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.