5H AGO

Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Chappell looks for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 43rd shooting -4 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Chappell has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 59th.
    • In 2022, Chappell finished 43rd (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.407 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -0.956 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84302.0296.8
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%52.78%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.4
    Par Breakers11321.53%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%13.19%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell, who played 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Chappell put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -11 and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Chappell compiled 138 points last season, which ranked him 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1210.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.073-1.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0401.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.157-0.956

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2972-68-69-68-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1571-71-68-67-1129
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1670-70-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-71-69-74-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

