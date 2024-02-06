Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.407 Strokes Gained: Putting.