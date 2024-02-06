Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell looks for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 43rd shooting -4 in this tournament in 2022.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Chappell has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 59th.
- In 2022, Chappell finished 43rd (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.407 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -0.956 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|13.19%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell, who played 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Chappell put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -11 and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).
- Chappell compiled 138 points last season, which ranked him 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|-1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|-0.956
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-71-68-67
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|70-70-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-71-69-74
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
