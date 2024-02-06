Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Keith Mitchell of the United States putts on the 17th green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 54th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Mitchell's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Mitchell finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -1.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 160th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.288, while he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.73%.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 85th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He broke par 22.10% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|56.30%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|10.37%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Mitchell had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -16 and finished fifth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Mitchell placed 58th in the FedExCup standings with 698 points last season.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745.
- Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.701. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.531. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.151), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fifth in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|1.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|0.803
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|115
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.