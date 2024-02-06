Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Mitchell has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell is averaging -1.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.