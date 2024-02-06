K.H. Lee Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Lee has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.

Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting.