K.H. Lee Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: K.H. Lee of South Korea lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 19, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee shot -2 and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lee has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 27th.
- Lee last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of -2.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lee has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.817 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season ranked 90th on TOUR, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 94th on TOUR with a mark of 0.063.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 109th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|8.95%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Last season Lee participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Lee accumulated 567 points last season, which placed him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.714 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.322. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.642, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|-0.817
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-68-71-70
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.