Justin Thomas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.677 mark ranked second in the field.

Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.523.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).