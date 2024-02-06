Justin Thomas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Thomas' average finish has been seventh, and his average score -13, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Thomas last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -13.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thomas is averaging 7.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (62nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.5 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked 39th on TOUR with an average of 0.362 per round. Additionally, he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|33.99%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|28.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|5.23%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Last season Thomas took part in 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -27 and finished third.
- Thomas collected 608 points last season, placing 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.677 mark ranked second in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|3.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|2.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|7.338
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|71-68-67-65
|-13
|135
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-73-69-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.