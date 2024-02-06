PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Thomas' average finish has been seventh, and his average score -13, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Thomas last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -13.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thomas is averaging 7.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (62nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.5 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked 39th on TOUR with an average of 0.362 per round. Additionally, he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 90th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance38308.5313.1
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%33.99%
    Putts Per Round9028.9629.3
    Par Breakers1026.16%28.76%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.13%5.23%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Last season Thomas took part in 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -27 and finished third.
    • Thomas collected 608 points last season, placing 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.677 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best performance last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1980.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3623.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4362.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1610.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8367.338

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open471-68-67-65-13135
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-73-69-69-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-67-72-74-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-73-71-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1069-70-72-70-364
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC70-78+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

