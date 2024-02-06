PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Spieth seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He finished sixth at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Spieth has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -11.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Spieth has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 0.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 71st on TOUR with an average of 0.173 per round. Additionally, he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.04%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 79th on TOUR last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6298.4
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%54.09%
    Putts Per Round2028.3128.3
    Par Breakers1824.85%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%11.40%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
    • Spieth placed 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1099 points last season.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.200-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.173-0.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2500.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0860.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.710-0.151

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open671-63-69-70-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-74-70-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1969-75-66-72-646
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

