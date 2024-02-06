Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He finished sixth at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
Latest odds for Spieth at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Spieth has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -10.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -11.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Spieth has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 0.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 71st on TOUR with an average of 0.173 per round. Additionally, he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.04%.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 79th on TOUR last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|54.09%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|11.40%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
- Spieth placed 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1099 points last season.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|-0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|-0.151
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|71-63-69-70
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-74-70
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
