Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).