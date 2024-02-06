Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links February 8-11, Joel Dahmen will look to improve upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -1 and finished 50th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Dahmen has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Dahmen finished 50th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dahmen is averaging 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 (65th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen had a 0.114 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 188th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 20.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.1
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.09%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.17%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.86%
|11.76%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Dahmen put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
- Dahmen's 519 points last season ranked him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.437.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.375. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.112. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, which was his best last season. That ranked 26th in the field.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.184
|2.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|2.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.119
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|188
|-0.603
|-3.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.186
|0.651
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|73-68-72-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.