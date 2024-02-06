Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.437.

Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.375. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.112. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, which was his best last season. That ranked 26th in the field.