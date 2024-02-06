Jesse Mueller Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Jesse Mueller looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Mueller has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of -2.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Mueller's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Mueller has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Jesse Mueller has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mueller has an average of -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mueller has an average of -3.180 in his past five tournaments.
Mueller's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.44%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|16.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's Best Finishes
- Mueller played five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Mueller's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.180
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mueller as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.