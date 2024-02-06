Jake Knapp Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.288.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a -2.151 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.091, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.