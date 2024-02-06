Jake Knapp Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jake Knapp will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a third-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Knapp's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 0.280 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 3.695 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.0
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|59.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|11.99%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.288.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a -2.151 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.091, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.616) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.695
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
