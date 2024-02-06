PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    In his tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, J.T. Poston posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Poston at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Poston has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Poston has an average of 3.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 5.306 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranked 129th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.296 per round. Additionally, he ranked 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.83%.
    • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 22.72% of the time (67th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129297.0289.0
    Greens in Regulation %4668.83%62.28%
    Putts Per Round6728.7828.7
    Par Breakers6722.72%31.29%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%6.14%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston played 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
    • Poston compiled 907 points last season, which ranked him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 2.968. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 2.890 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.294, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0810.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2960.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0381.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3953.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6475.306

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC77-70+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6373-68-69-72+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
