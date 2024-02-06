J.T. Poston Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, J.T. Poston posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open aiming for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Poston has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -10.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Poston has an average of 3.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 5.306 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranked 129th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.296 per round. Additionally, he ranked 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.83%.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 22.72% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|62.28%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|31.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|6.14%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston played 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Poston compiled 907 points last season, which ranked him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 2.968. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194 (he finished third in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 2.890 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.294, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|3.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|5.306
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.