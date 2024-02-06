J.T. Poston Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 2.968. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194 (he finished third in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 2.890 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.294, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.