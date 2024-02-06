Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.333.

Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 3.476 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.