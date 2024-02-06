PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Hideki Matsuyama shot -5 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Matsuyama has played the WM Phoenix Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -11, and his average finish has been 19th.
    • Matsuyama finished 29th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -3.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -1.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 127th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama sported a 0.609 mark (12th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Matsuyama registered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2298.6
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%71.64%
    Putts Per Round6628.7730.5
    Par Breakers10221.78%21.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%14.33%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Matsuyama put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Matsuyama placed 57th in the FedExCup standings with 742 points last season.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.333.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 3.476 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3241.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-3.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.902-1.425

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2974-68-67-70-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
