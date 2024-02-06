Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Hideki Matsuyama shot -5 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Matsuyama has played the WM Phoenix Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -11, and his average finish has been 19th.
- Matsuyama finished 29th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -3.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Matsuyama is averaging -1.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 127th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama sported a 0.609 mark (12th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Matsuyama registered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|71.64%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|21.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|14.33%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Matsuyama put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Matsuyama placed 57th in the FedExCup standings with 742 points last season.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.333.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 3.476 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-3.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|-1.425
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.