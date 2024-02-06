Harris English Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.810, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.