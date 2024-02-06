Harris English Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Harris English hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- English's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- English missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Harris English has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 2.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 20.05% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|11.99%
English's Best Finishes
- Last season English participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- English collected 914 points last season, placing 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.810, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|2.098
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.