PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Harris English hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for English at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • English's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • English missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Harris English has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 2.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 20.05% of the time (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3296.2
    Greens in Regulation %16464.60%72.22%
    Putts Per Round4828.5829.4
    Par Breakers16620.05%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8713.80%11.99%

    English's Best Finishes

    • Last season English participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • English collected 914 points last season, placing 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.810, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.2881.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.138-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1780.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4881.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5162.098

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1266-73-72-65-867
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard269-72-69-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.