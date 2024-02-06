Grayson Murray Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Grayson Murray of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 20, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Grayson Murray looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Murray has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -5.
- In 2021, Murray finished 42nd (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Murray's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Murray has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Grayson Murray has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of 3.080 in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|55.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|24.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|12.82%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Last season Murray took part in 11 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Murray's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished first in that event.
- Murray's 172 points last season placed him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.674.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.907 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he posted a 3.547 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.080
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.