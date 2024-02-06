Grayson Murray Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.674.

Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.907 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he posted a 3.547 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.