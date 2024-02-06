Gary Woodland Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.538 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 9.688 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 2.318 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.