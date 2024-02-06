Gary Woodland Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Gary Woodland looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Woodland's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Woodland finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland is averaging -0.724 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season ranked 15th on TOUR, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.741.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 186th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 185th with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|15.48%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Woodland's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
- Woodland placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.538 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 9.688 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 2.318 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|1.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-1.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-0.873
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|72-69-75-66
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
