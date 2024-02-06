PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Gary Woodland looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Woodland's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Woodland finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Woodland is averaging -0.724 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season ranked 15th on TOUR, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.741.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 186th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 185th with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13313.8310.6
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%68.65%
    Putts Per Round18529.8330.7
    Par Breakers13920.95%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance17215.86%15.48%

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Woodland teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Woodland's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
    • Woodland placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.

    Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.538 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 9.688 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 2.318 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7411.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.349-1.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-0.568-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.358-0.873

    Woodland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4272-69-75-66-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational969-68-67-71-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5472-70-71-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-72-73+28
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1468-72-73-72-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-70-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

