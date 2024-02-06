Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.844. In that event, he finished 30th.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.719 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.