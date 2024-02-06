PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition, Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better outcome February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Higgo's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Higgo missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 63rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 320.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.349 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8320.6
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%52.38%
    Putts Per Round9729.0130.1
    Par Breakers7122.60%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%13.89%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -13 and finished 13th in that event.
    • Higgo collected 586 points last season, ranking 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.844. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.719 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5090.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-2.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.098-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1010.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-2.349

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2975-66-66-70-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

