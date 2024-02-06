Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition, Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better outcome February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Higgo's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Higgo missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Higgo's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 63rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Higgo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 320.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.349 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|310.8
|320.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.88%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|13.89%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
- Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -13 and finished 13th in that event.
- Higgo collected 586 points last season, ranking 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.844. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.719 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.098
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.101
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-2.349
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|75-66-66-70
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.