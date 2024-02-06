PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links February 8-11, Erik van Rooyen will look to build upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -1 and finished 50th at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of -1.
    • In 2023, van Rooyen finished 50th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -17.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 2.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9301.2
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%61.40%
    Putts Per Round13329.2128.4
    Par Breakers4023.43%30.70%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%6.43%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he won the title with a score of -27.
    • van Rooyen accumulated 275 points last season, which ranked him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 4.217 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 7.096 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.980). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0632.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0560.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.367-1.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1681.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.4152.428

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-69-74-68-17
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC77-77+14--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

