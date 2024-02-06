Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 4.217 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 7.096 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.980). That ranked 26th in the field.