Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links February 8-11, Erik van Rooyen will look to build upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -1 and finished 50th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of -1.
- In 2023, van Rooyen finished 50th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -17.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 2.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|61.40%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|30.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|6.43%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he won the title with a score of -27.
- van Rooyen accumulated 275 points last season, which ranked him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 4.217 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 7.096 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.980). That ranked 26th in the field.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|2.428
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|7
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
