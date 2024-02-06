Eric Cole Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished in the top 20 three times.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.

Cole is averaging 1.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.