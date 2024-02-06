Eric Cole Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Eric Cole will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 14th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Latest odds for Cole at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Cole's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 1.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 3.380 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.545 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, and his 27.75 putts-per-round average ranked second.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|58.82%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|29.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|8.17%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole teed off in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times (75%).
- Last season Cole put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished second with a score of -27 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 950 points last season, Cole finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 3.022.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.231 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he produced a 5.923 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.754), which ranked second in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|2.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|1.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|3.380
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.