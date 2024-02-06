PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Eric Cole will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 14th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Cole at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Cole's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 1.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 3.380 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.545 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, and his 27.75 putts-per-round average ranked second.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299.0292.2
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%58.82%
    Putts Per Round227.7529.7
    Par Breakers1524.96%29.74%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%8.17%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole teed off in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times (75%).
    • Last season Cole put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished second with a score of -27 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 950 points last season, Cole finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 3.022.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.231 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he produced a 5.923 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.754), which ranked second in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.2680.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5452.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.282-0.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5051.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0643.380

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

