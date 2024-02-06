PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    In his last tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Emiliano Grillo ended the weekend at -10, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Grillo has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -6.
    • Grillo missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Grillo has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 3.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season ranked 57th on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 89th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3288.6
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%74.51%
    Putts Per Round8928.9529.3
    Par Breakers8922.03%26.80%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%8.50%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
    • Grillo collected 1275 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.346 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.526 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2030.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.213-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-1.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0553.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2661.825

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-72+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

