5H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Dylan Wu concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Wu at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Wu's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 1.330 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.052 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.253, while he ranked 18th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.39%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2287.7
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%59.48%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.6
    Par Breakers7322.59%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%11.44%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Wu put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished fifth with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Wu placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.520. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.507). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.253-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.007-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3301.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5951.052

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1071-68-67-66-873
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

