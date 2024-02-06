Dylan Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 25th in that event).

Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.520. In that tournament, he finished 29th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.507). That ranked No. 1 in the field.