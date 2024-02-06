Dylan Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Dylan Wu concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 trying for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Wu's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 1.330 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.052 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.253, while he ranked 18th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.39%.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.39%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|73
|22.59%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|11.44%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Wu put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished fifth with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Wu placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.520. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.507). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|0.007
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.330
|1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.595
|1.052
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-68-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.