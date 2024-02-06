Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 3.624 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279), which ranked No. 1 in the field.