Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 coming off a 26th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- McCarthy's average finish has been 59th, and his average score E, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- McCarthy last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy has an average of 2.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, while he averaged 28.33 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|7.31%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
- McCarthy's 1179 points last season placed him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 3.624 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|2.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|2.208
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
