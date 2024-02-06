Davis Thompson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.158. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.850, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.