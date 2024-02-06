Davis Thompson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Thompson missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 0.871 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.449 (26th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|9.57%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson played 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Last season Thompson put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Thompson earned 596 points last season, which ranked him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.158. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.850, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.806) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|-2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|-1.662
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.