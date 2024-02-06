David Lipsky Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
David Lipsky seeks better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Lipsky has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -16 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -4.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 last season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 162nd, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 43rd on TOUR with an average of 0.330 per round. Additionally, he ranked 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 179th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He broke par 21.14% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|52.99%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|24.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|13.25%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot -1 and finished 12th.
- Lipsky earned 450 points last season, which placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.790 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.632. In that event, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he produced a 5.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.060), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-4.356
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|68-71-74-75
|+4
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
