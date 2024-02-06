David Lipsky Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.790 (he finished 30th in that event).

Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.632. In that event, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he produced a 5.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.060), which ranked 15th in the field.