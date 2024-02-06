PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corey Conners Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

    Corey Conners enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Conners has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 50th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Conners has an average finish of 38th.
    • Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -3.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.534.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, while he averaged 29.42 putts per round (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%79.82%
    Putts Per Round15729.4231.0
    Par Breakers3823.58%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%12.28%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he took home the title with a score of -15.
    • Conners' 1103 points last season ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.686.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5861.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5341.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-1.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-3.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.918-0.801

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5070-72-71-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

