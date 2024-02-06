Corey Conners Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.686.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.