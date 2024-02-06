Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Chris Gotterup finished the weekend at -2, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Gotterup is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even par.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 326.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -1.217 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|326.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|13.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup participated in five tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those five tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came when he shot -2 and finished 50th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 30th in the field at 1.462.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.584 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best effort last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.554 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.131) at The RSM Classic (November 2022), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.361
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
