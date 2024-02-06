Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 30th in the field at 1.462.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.584 mark ranked 29th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best effort last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.554 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.