Chez Reavie Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his most recent tournament, Chez Reavie missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over Reavie's last five trips to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Reavie last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -2.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -3.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie ranked 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.367.
- On the greens, Reavie registered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|13.89%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Reavie put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -19 (four shots back of the winner).
- Reavie accumulated 464 points last season, which placed him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 41st in that event.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-2.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-3.040
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.