5H AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Chez Reavie of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Chez Reavie missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over Reavie's last five trips to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Reavie last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 62nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -3.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie ranked 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.367.
    • On the greens, Reavie registered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4289.2
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%53.97%
    Putts Per Round16829.5731.6
    Par Breakers17619.68%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.60%13.89%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Reavie put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -19 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Reavie accumulated 464 points last season, which placed him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.229-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3670.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.2130.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-2.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-3.040

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-73+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-79+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

