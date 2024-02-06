Chez Reavie Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797. He finished 41st in that event.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749. He finished 29th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.