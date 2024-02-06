Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.990. In that event, he missed the cut.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.715 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.649). That ranked second in the field.