PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Chesson Hadley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He placed 23rd at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hadley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Hadley last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of -6.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 1.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 3.814 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season ranked 139th on TOUR, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley ranked 42nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.343, while he ranked 37th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.27%.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 30th last season, while he averaged 28.99 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3300.3
    Greens in Regulation %3769.27%65.28%
    Putts Per Round9328.9929.8
    Par Breakers4823.17%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.00%7.22%

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley teed off in 30 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -21 and finished seventh.
    • With 304 points last season, Hadley finished 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.990. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.715 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.649). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1680.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3432.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.388-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3891.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1773.814

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-71-68-69-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-75+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-66-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4471-73-72-69-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6070-74-75-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.