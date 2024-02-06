Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chesson Hadley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He placed 23rd at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hadley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Hadley last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of -6.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Hadley's Recent Performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 1.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 3.814 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season ranked 139th on TOUR, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley ranked 42nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.343, while he ranked 37th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.27%.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 30th last season, while he averaged 28.99 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|7.22%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley teed off in 30 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Hadley's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -21 and finished seventh.
- With 304 points last season, Hadley finished 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.990. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.715 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.649). That ranked second in the field.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|2.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|3.814
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-71-68-69
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-66-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|71-73-72-69
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
