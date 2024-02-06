Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman has an average of 2.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.