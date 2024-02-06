PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Charley Hoffman hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Hoffman has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -4.
    • Hoffman last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has an average of 2.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 2.561 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season, which ranked 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.408.
    • On the greens, Hoffman registered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.64% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1296.6
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%59.06%
    Putts Per Round17329.5928.8
    Par Breakers14620.64%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%9.36%

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Hoffman teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • With 246 points last season, Hoffman ranked 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 6.444 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman put up his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.408-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0060.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.4852.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1192.561

    Hoffman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1468-71-66-71-852
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-69-71-69-637
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.