Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Hoffman has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -4.
- Hoffman last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -8.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of 2.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 2.561 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season, which ranked 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.408.
- On the greens, Hoffman registered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|59.06%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|9.36%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 246 points last season, Hoffman ranked 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 6.444 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman put up his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|2.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|2.561
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|52
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.