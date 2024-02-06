Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Last competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Camilo Villegas posted a 62nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Villegas has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 24th.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2021.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Villegas' Recent Performances
- Villegas has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 277.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Villegas is averaging -3.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|277.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|10.80%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas last season took part in 13 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
- Villegas' 14 points last season ranked him 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535. He finished 58th in that event.
- Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he delivered a 2.556 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.552), which ranked in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.550
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.