Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535. He finished 58th in that event.

Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he delivered a 2.556 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.552), which ranked in the field.