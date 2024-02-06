PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Young has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Young at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Young's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of +5.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Young has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -2.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.072 mark (92nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7298.6
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%61.99%
    Putts Per Round11229.1030.1
    Par Breakers627.00%27.49%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%9.36%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 88.5%.
    • Last season Young put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished sixth with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Young collected 889 points last season, ranking 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.581.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 5.718 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5810.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.072-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.287-2.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.333-2.930

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6473-69-75-72+54
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-74-67-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.