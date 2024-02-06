Cameron Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Young has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Young's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of +5.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Cameron Young has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -2.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.072 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.7
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|61.99%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.00%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.15%
|9.36%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 88.5%.
- Last season Young put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished sixth with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
- Young collected 889 points last season, ranking 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.581.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 5.718 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.581
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.072
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.019
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.287
|-2.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.333
|-2.930
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|64
|73-69-75-72
|+5
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-74-67-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.