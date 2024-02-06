Cameron Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.581.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 5.718 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).