Cameron Champ Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Champ at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Champ has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +12.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Champ has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -2.049 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ sported a -0.061 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Champ's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, and his 29.92 putts-per-round average ranked 188th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4317.9313.1
    Greens in Regulation %3669.30%60.00%
    Putts Per Round18829.9230.1
    Par Breakers10521.72%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%11.85%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ participated in 29 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Champ's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -14 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Champ collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.559.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.708 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ delivered his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.375, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4901.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.061-2.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green192-0.570-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.312-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.453-2.049

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-76+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

