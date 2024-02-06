Cameron Champ Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Champ has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +12.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Champ has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Champ has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -2.049 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ sported a -0.061 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Champ's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, and his 29.92 putts-per-round average ranked 188th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|11.85%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ participated in 29 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Champ's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -14 and finished eighth in that event.
- Champ collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.559.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.708 (he finished eighth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ delivered his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.375, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-2.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|-2.049
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.