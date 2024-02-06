Cameron Champ Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Champ has an average finish of 52nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Champ has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.

Cameron Champ has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Champ has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.