C.T. Pan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Pan has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 63rd.

Pan last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).