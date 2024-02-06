PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

C.T. Pan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    C.T. Pan enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Pan at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Pan has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 63rd.
    • Pan last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Pan's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • C.T. Pan has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan has an average of -0.879 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging -2.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance132296.6294.6
    Greens in Regulation %1370.51%64.58%
    Putts Per Round15829.4428.0
    Par Breakers12821.29%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%15.97%

    Pan's Best Finishes

    • Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
    • Last season Pan's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • Pan ranked 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.

    Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.196-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.247-1.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0540.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.090-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.015-2.421

    Pan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-70+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson467-66-68-62-21135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.