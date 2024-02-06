C.T. Pan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Pan has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 63rd.
- Pan last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Pan's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of -0.879 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -2.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|15.97%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
- Last season Pan's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Pan ranked 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|-2.421
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.