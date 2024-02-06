Brian Harman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.426 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).