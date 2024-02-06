PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Brian Harman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He took 42nd at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.

    Latest odds for Harman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Harman has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -7.
    • Harman finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Harman has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 1.628 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Harman is averaging 2.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.43 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6286.9
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%60.23%
    Putts Per Round3128.4329.2
    Par Breakers4423.30%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%9.65%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Harman placed sixth in the FedExCup standings with 1827 points last season.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.426 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0081.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.018-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3991.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6802.991

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-70-73-68-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-82+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.