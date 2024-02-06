Brian Harman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Brian Harman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He took 42nd at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
Latest odds for Harman at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Harman has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -7.
- Harman finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Harman has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 1.628 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Harman is averaging 2.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.43 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|60.23%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|9.65%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Harman placed sixth in the FedExCup standings with 1827 points last season.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.426 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|2.991
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.