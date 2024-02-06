PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Ben Griffin enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (117th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.086, while he ranked 102nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.90%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 33rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1289.1
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%53.92%
    Putts Per Round3328.4528.5
    Par Breakers5323.02%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%9.80%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Last season Griffin played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
    • Griffin compiled 617 points last season, which placed him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.753 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.066-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3300.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3341.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6840.838

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.