Ben Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.753 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.