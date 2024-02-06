Ben Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Ben Griffin enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (117th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.086, while he ranked 102nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.90%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 33rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|9.80%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Last season Griffin played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
- Griffin compiled 617 points last season, which placed him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.753 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|0.838
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.