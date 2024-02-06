PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Beau Hossler of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Beau Hossler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hossler's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Hossler finished 14th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Hossler has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 3.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 4.545 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranked 57th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler sported a -0.263 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 56th last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance57305.3295.1
    Greens in Regulation %10466.87%61.40%
    Putts Per Round2028.3129.0
    Par Breakers8222.32%28.65%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.47%9.06%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 71.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
    • Hossler placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points last season.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.435.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 5.780 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.014 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.230-1.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.2630.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2592.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2243.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4504.545

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1474-68-71-63-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

