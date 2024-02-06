Beau Hossler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Beau Hossler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hossler's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Hossler finished 14th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 3.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 4.545 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranked 57th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler sported a -0.263 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 56th last season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranked 20th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|61.40%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|28.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|9.06%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 71.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
- Hossler placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points last season.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.435.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 5.780 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.014 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|-1.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|2.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|3.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|4.545
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|74-68-71-63
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.