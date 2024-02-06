Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, Austin Eckroat has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Eckroat has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of +2.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 3.473 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 (34th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR with an average of 0.015 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
- On the greens, Eckroat registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|7.50%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
- Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
- Eckroat placed 74th in the FedExCup standings with 594 points last season.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.338.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.340, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|1.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|3.473
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.