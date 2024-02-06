PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, Austin Eckroat has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Eckroat has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of +2.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 3.473 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 (34th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR with an average of 0.015 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1297.8
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%62.22%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.9
    Par Breakers12121.43%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%7.50%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
    • Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
    • Eckroat placed 74th in the FedExCup standings with 594 points last season.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.338.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.340, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3631.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.015-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.0490.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1031.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4323.473

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

