Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.338.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.340, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.