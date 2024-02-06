PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Andrew Putnam carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Putnam has an average score of -16, with an average finish of seventh.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 3.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 1.887 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 (174th) last season, while his average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranked 183rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.476.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 12th last season, while he averaged 29.05 putts per round (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance183284.7285.7
    Greens in Regulation %2369.72%63.16%
    Putts Per Round10629.0529.0
    Par Breakers13820.97%28.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.71%5.26%

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 77.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 918 points last season, Putnam ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.218 mark ranked in the field.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.633 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.536 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.411-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.476-0.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5133.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.6811.887

    Putnam's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3469-75-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

