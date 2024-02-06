Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Andrew Putnam carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open looking for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Putnam has an average score of -16, with an average finish of seventh.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 3.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 1.887 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 (174th) last season, while his average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranked 183rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.476.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 12th last season, while he averaged 29.05 putts per round (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|63.16%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|28.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|5.26%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 77.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 918 points last season, Putnam ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.218 mark ranked in the field.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.633 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.536 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|3.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|1.887
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.