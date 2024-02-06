Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.218 mark ranked in the field.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.633 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873 (he finished 42nd in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.536 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.