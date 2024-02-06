Andrew Novak Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.739 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721. He finished 67th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.641 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.680, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.