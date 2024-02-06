PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Novak at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Novak is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Novak hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging -2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging -2.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 102nd, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
    • On the greens, Novak registered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.70% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102299.7289.3
    Greens in Regulation %9767.08%61.85%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.5
    Par Breakers14420.70%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%13.33%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Novak played 28 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
    • Novak ranked 106th in the FedExCup standings with 424 points last season.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.739 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.641 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.680, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-1.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0370.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1710.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.116-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.314-2.625

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-68-69-71-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4468-72-71-72-57
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-75+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-70-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

