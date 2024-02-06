Andrew Novak Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Novak is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Novak's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Novak hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging -2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging -2.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 102nd, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
- On the greens, Novak registered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.70% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.7
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|67.08%
|61.85%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.70%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|13.33%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak played 28 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
- Novak ranked 106th in the FedExCup standings with 424 points last season.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.739 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.641 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.680, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.037
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.116
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|-2.625
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.