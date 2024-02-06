Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Akshay Bhatia concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 trying for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Bhatia is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.903 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 4.720 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.394 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 183rd last season, while he averaged 29.27 putts per round (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|64.04%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|29.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|7.89%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia played 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Last season Bhatia put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- With 435 points last season, Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.312. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.521, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|1.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|1.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|4.720
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-65-74-69
|-1
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.