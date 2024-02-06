Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.312. In that event, he finished 43rd.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.521, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).