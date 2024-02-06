PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Akshay Bhatia concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Bhatia is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.903 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 4.720 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.394 mark (33rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 183rd last season, while he averaged 29.27 putts per round (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1170.63%64.04%
    Putts Per Round13929.2728.7
    Par Breakers2924.34%29.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.03%7.89%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia played 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
    • Last season Bhatia put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 435 points last season, Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.312. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.521, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3891.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3941.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.037-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-0.5051.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2414.720

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4971-65-74-69-1--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open266-71-67-65-19--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2473-63-72-71-9--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4673-71-75-68-1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

