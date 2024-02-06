Adam Scott Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.

Adam Scott has averaged 309.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Scott has an average of 1.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.