5H AGO

Adam Scott Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the eighth hole during the Final Round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 21, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott looks for a higher finish in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 38th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Scott at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Scott has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 38th.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Scott's Recent Performances

    • Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 309.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has an average of 1.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 6.506 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17313.0309.6
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%71.64%
    Putts Per Round2828.4029.1
    Par Breakers2224.59%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%13.74%

    Scott's Best Finishes

    • Scott played 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Last season Scott had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Scott placed 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 597 points last season.

    Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4211.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.1692.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2120.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4621.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9276.506

    Scott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6569-73-75-72+55
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3169-71-75-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7172-73-77-71+53
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3968-74-77-74+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-68-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship567-68-67-71-11105
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

