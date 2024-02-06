Adam Scott Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the eighth hole during the Final Round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 21, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Adam Scott looks for a higher finish in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 38th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2022.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Scott has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 38th.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Adam Scott has averaged 309.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has an average of 1.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 6.506 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|71.64%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|13.74%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott played 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Last season Scott had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
- Scott placed 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 597 points last season.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|2.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|6.506
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|65
|69-73-75-72
|+5
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|69-71-75-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
