Aaron Rai Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that event, he finished 19th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he produced a 8.100 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 12th in the field.