PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Rai at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Rai has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and finishing 42nd.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai is averaging -1.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.876 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.384.
    • On the greens, Rai registered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1300.9
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%59.94%
    Putts Per Round14229.2929.5
    Par Breakers9521.90%26.02%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.92%13.74%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 67.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • With 670 points last season, Rai finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he produced a 8.100 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3431.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3840.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1490.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.262-1.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6151.876

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4270-70-71-71-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-73-69-68-431
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5368-74-76-72+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-65-75-646
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.