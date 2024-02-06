Aaron Rai Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Rai has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and finishing 42nd.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai is averaging -1.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.876 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.384.
- On the greens, Rai registered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|59.94%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|13.74%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 67.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- With 670 points last season, Rai finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 3.381. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 7.522 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he produced a 8.100 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|1.876
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|31
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
