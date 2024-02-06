PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Aaron Baddeley concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 seeking a higher finish.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Baddeley has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In 2020, Baddeley finished 40th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 0.881 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -1.145 in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season, which ranked 187th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranked 184th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184284.5288.1
    Greens in Regulation %13965.76%53.59%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.6
    Par Breakers11821.46%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance911.60%10.46%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley last season played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Baddeley had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Baddeley's 458 points last season ranked him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 1.709.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee187-0.586-2.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.055-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4791.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3840.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-1.145

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-72-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7273-72-74-76+73
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

