Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 1.709.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).