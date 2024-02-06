Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Aaron Baddeley concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 seeking a higher finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Baddeley has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 40th.
- In 2020, Baddeley finished 40th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 0.881 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -1.145 in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 last season, which ranked 187th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranked 184th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|53.59%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|10.46%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley last season played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Baddeley had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Baddeley's 458 points last season ranked him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 1.709.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.192 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.495, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-1.145
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.