William Furr betting profile:

In his last tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the .
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.9
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.29%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.82
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.27%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut three times (23.1%).
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the .
