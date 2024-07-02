PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

William Furr betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Furr at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the .
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Furr is averaging -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.9311.2
    Greens in Regulation %-63.29%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.8229.9
    Par Breakers-22.22%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.27%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut three times (23.1%).

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.493

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

