William Furr betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Furr has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.