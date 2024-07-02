6H AGO
Will Gordon betting profile:
1 Min Read
Will Gordon hits the course in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
Latest odds for Gordon at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Gordon's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Gordon's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|7/8/2021
|28
|68-68-68-69
|-11
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gordon finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gordon finished 67th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Gordon .
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|10.65%
Gordon's best finishes
- Last season Gordon played 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Gordon put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 18-under and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Gordon's 440 points last season placed him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|-0.431
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.