Will Gordon betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Gordon finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gordon finished 67th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting.