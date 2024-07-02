PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon betting profile:

    Will Gordon hits the course in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gordon's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the .
    • Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Gordon's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC77-71+6
    7/8/20212868-68-68-69-11

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gordon finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Gordon finished 67th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21311.4312.2
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%48.15%
    Putts Per Round17529.6430.9
    Par Breakers4523.27%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%10.65%

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Last season Gordon played 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Gordon put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 18-under and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Gordon's 440 points last season placed him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.358-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1541.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.416-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.169-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.073-0.431

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.