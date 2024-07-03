Parker Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Coody has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.

Coody has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.