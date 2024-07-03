Parker Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Parker Coody takes to the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Coody's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.752 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a 0.277 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.10% of the time (136th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.98%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.10%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.46%
|16.27%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
- Currently, Coody sits 146th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.497 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.997. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.133
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.277
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.081
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.131
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|-1.752
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the .
