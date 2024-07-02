Anders Albertson betting profile:

Albertson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Albertson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.