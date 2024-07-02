Anders Albertson betting profile:
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson finished 79th in the in 2019, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Albertson has played the once of late, in 2019. He finished 79th, posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Albertson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|79
|72-66-74
|-1
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Albertson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -3.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|11.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Albertson had his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd (21 shots back of the winner).
- Albertson compiled 34 points last season, which placed him 222nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.051
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the .
