Wesley Bryan betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Bryan has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Bryan finished 67th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging -2.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.