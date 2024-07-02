PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wesley Bryan betting profile:

Wesley Bryan betting profile:

    Wesley Bryan enters the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the , Bryan has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of third.
    • In Bryan's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Bryan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-70-3
    6/30/2022MC68-73-1
    7/12/2018MC71-76+5

    Bryan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bryan has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Bryan finished 67th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -2.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -2.584 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.3302.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.28%65.28%
    Putts Per Round-29.1129.4
    Par Breakers-23.77%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.05%18.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.584

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

