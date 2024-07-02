Wesley Bryan betting profile:
Wesley Bryan enters the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the , Bryan has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of third.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Bryan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|6/30/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|7/12/2018
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Bryan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bryan has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Bryan finished 67th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -2.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -2.584 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.3
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.28%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.77%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.05%
|18.06%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.584
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the .
