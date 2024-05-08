Xander Schauffele betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.980 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.215, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).