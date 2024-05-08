Xander Schauffele betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Xander Schauffele has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Schauffele's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Schauffele last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing second with a score of -15.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|5/6/2021
|14
|72-71-68-71
|-2
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 3.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 7.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.637, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.489, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|303.2
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.83%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Although Schauffele has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Schauffele, who has 1539 points, currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.980 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.215, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.637
|2.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.489
|1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.309
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.315
|3.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.750
|7.393
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
