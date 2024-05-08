PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Xander Schauffele has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Schauffele's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Schauffele last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing second with a score of -15.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023266-69-64-70-15
    5/6/20211472-71-68-71-2

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 3.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 7.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.637, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.489, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43303.2304.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.83%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Although Schauffele has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Schauffele, who has 1539 points, currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.980 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.215, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6372.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4891.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3090.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3153.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.7507.393

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

