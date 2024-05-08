Taylor Moore betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Moore has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 46th.
- In 2023, Moore finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Moore's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|5/5/2022
|64
|69-71-79-76
|+15
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.314 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 4.032 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 (67th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.052 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.2
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.17%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Moore, who has 520 points, currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.178
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.052
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.290
|2.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.130
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.390
|4.032
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
