Taylor Moore betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that tournament).