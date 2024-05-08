PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Moore has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In 2023, Moore finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Moore's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232766-71-71-72-4
    5/5/20226469-71-79-76+15

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.314 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 4.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 (67th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.052 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.17%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Moore, who has 520 points, currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1781.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0520.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2902.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.130-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3904.032

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
