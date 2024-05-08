Will Zalatoris betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.499 mark ranked 25th in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).