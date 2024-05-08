Will Zalatoris betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Will Zalatoris enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 44th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Zalatoris has entered the Wells Fargo Championship once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Zalatoris' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/6/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks eighth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.694, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|295.8
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- While Zalatoris has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 959 points, Zalatoris currently ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.499 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.144
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.694
|2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.151
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.397
|-2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.290
|-0.578
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
