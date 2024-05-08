PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Byeong Hun An hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a fourth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for An at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • An's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • In An's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    An's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC73-72+3
    5/6/2021MC76-69+3
    5/2/2019W/D72-70-71E

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.841 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.256.
    • On the greens, An's -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 120th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5312.5320.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.40%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.24%

    An's best finishes

    • An has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • An, who has 1175 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516. He finished second in that tournament.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.716. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An posted his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4660.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2560.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.021-1.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.140-1.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.604-1.841

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

