Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

An has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.

In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.