Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Byeong Hun An hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a fourth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- An's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In An's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
An's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|5/6/2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|5/2/2019
|W/D
|72-70-71
|E
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.841 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.256.
- On the greens, An's -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 120th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|312.5
|320.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
An's best finishes
- An has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- An, who has 1175 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516. He finished second in that tournament.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.716. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An posted his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.466
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.256
|0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.021
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.140
|-1.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.604
|-1.841
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
